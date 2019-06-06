Sterling to weaken considerably on no-deal Brexit - Reuters poll

Sterling would take a beating against both the US Dollar and Euro if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, according to strategists in a Reuters poll, with many forecasting the pound could reach parity with the shared currency.

The median forecasts indicate cable would trade between $1.15-$1.20 within a month following a no-deal Brexit. The GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.2680.

It is still unclear if Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31. The original Brexit deadline was March 29.