SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY Stock News and Forecast: Bears in charge, but volatile swings still possible

- Main US indices closed relatively strongly on Monday.
- The Nasdaq advanced on the day, S&P 500 -0.24%, and Dow was -0.49%.
- Risk aversion is still high as talks stalemate and Russian convoy eyed.
US equity indices closed relatively well on Monday as investors hoped for some positive news from the Ukraine-Russia talks that took place at the Ukrainian-Belarus border. While the talks did break up without any significant resolution, the two parties did at least hold the door open for further talks. News sources reported that further talks were scheduled for this week, and that led investors to close some short positions. While the narrative remains bearish investors are nervous about a relief rally in the event of a resolution to the conflict. This may reduce volatility and stall declines for the next few days. However, reports of increasing conflict and a massive Russianh convoy headed to Kyiv will likely keep bears in control for now.
SPY Stock News
Oil prices remain on high alert as do gas prices in Europe. European stock markets remain the most affected with Germany's Dax the big loser so far among the major indices. Austrian and Italian banks with high exposure to Russian counterparts also helped European equities drop lower on Monday and again on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank is generally regarded as having the highest exposure to Russia and has seen its share price decline by over 50% (see chart below).
The only bright spot for equities is the continued repricing of central bank interest rate hikes with yields falling further on Monday and again on Tuesday. This is not a positive overall despite some commentators noting it. Rather it is an increasing viewpoint of the bond market that recession and indeed stagflation are now more likely than ever. The German 10-year yield is back in negative territory this morning and is down a whopping 13 basis points or over 100%.
SPY Stock Forecast
The market is now beginning its period of price acceptance. The sudden shock of the conflict is over, and so while bears are in control, sudden sharp upswings are more likely on any good news such as peace talks, etc. More likely is a long slow grind lower as the war progresses with sanctions hitting global growth prospects. All this means risk control is paramount.
Sharp rallies can be used to initiate fresh bearish positions, but entering too low in the bearish trend will likely lead to being stopped out of the upswings. We have already had a strong recovery on Thursday and Friday and a stabilization on Monday. A move to $446 cannot be ruled out, but we would favor fresh shorts there with a stop near $450. This short would of course be on the assumption of new fresh news regarding peace talks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50 despite the recent recovery and so shows overall bears are in control. We notice with interest the price gap from back in April. The market loves to fill gaps. This also corresponds to a volume gap, so it could see a quick move once the SPY gets below last week's low of $410.
SPY chart, daily
For intraday, look to yesterday's range of $430 to $438 as your intraday support and resistance. Breaking $428 will likely lead to a move to $417.
SPY chart,15-minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
