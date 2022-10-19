- So far so good for earnings as Netflix surges afterhours.
- Tesla earnings come out after the close on Wednesday.
- Tuesday's rally stalled as investors remain scarred from recent buy-the-dip purges.
The equity market remains poised on Wednesday as it digests a strong showing from Netflix (NFLX) and waits for the next FANGT named Tesla (TSLA). Tesla earnings are out after the close and will be closely watched.
Tuesday saw an attempt for another strong rally to build on Monday's gains, but the move stalled. Bond markets remain stubborn, and Oil and Bitcoin also look like they are sitting out this rally for now. That is increasingly clouding the view, but so far the earnings side of the equation has held up reasonably well. Predictions that Q2 would see the earnings washout quickly evaporate were pushed into Q3. So far Q3 is holding up.
Pepsi (PEP) and Domino's (DPZ) showed that consumers will still spend. The banking sector also held up reasonably well. Next up is tech, so that will be key. We may be currently in the inflationary phase of a recession, and those early stages can still see earnings hold up. Clouds are definitely on the horizon though. The more the equity market holds up, then the more employment and the economy holds up. This means the Fed will keep hiking rates and could push them as high as 5%. That would certainly hit high-growth tech, which has been the bedrock of the last three-year equity rally.
SPY news
As mentioned Netflix held and extended relief rally, which we outlined in our Netflix note on Monday. The bad news was in the price, so the risk-reward was to an upside surprise. Tesla could provide a similar template. Delivery data earlier this month was poor, and Tesla fell 9%. Elon Musk is due to take part in the call, and he is nothing if not optimistic and a great marketer for Tesla bulls. Again I feel the risk-reward is skewed higher.
Fed watching and inflation watching have taken a back seat for now, and equity markets have ignored the 30-year yield breaking above 4%. That may come back to bite, but for now equities are more focused on earnings.
SPY forecast
A brief look above my pivot at $373 before closing just below at $371. This remains my pivot for more gains. Above and a move to $388 is my base case. Remaining below would lead to new lows in my view.
SPY daily chart
The weekly chart below shows us the $352 key support, a Fibonacci retracement and a pre-pandemic high.
SPY weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 0.9800 as sentiment flips
EUR/USD trimmed most of its weekly gains as the USD is back in fashion. Renewed growth-related concerns are putting pressure on equities. Meanwhile, Eurozone September inflation was confirmed at 9.9% YoY.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A worsening market mood weighs on the pair.
Gold hits three-week low amid surging bond yields, stronger USD
Gold continues losing ground through the early North American session and hits a fresh three-week low, around the $1,630 area in the last hour. The downtick is exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in demand for the US dollar.
Could BTC be headed to $13,000 in the global liquidity crunch?
BTC is heavily influenced by liquidity conditions. The global liquidity crunch has impacted Bitcoin price in a major way and, as a result, analysts are presenting a bearish outlook for BTC.
Tesla stock on edge ahead of Q3 release post-market
All eyes will turn to Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday as the FANGT sector looks to reestablish its leadership role in the overall health of the stock market.