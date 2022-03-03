SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News and Forecast: Why did SPY bounce on Wednesday?

Stock markets recover some ground on Wednesday as yields fall.

Inflation readings remain high with more to come.

Oil and gas prices continue to spike as Powell turns doveish.

Equity markets staged a strong recovery on Wednesday as markets took some comfort from the recent collapse in bond yields brought about by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The yield on the US 10-year had been above 2% as recently as February 25 before the conflict saw a dramatic repricing with the yield briefly trading below 1.7% on Tuesday. Bond markets have repriced central bank hiking cycles, and this finally had some follow-through for equity markets on Wednesday.

It was a broad-based advance with all sectors gaining. The energy sector (XLE) was not the biggest gainer. That honor went to financials (XLF), which gained 2.6% on the day. The consumer sector (XLC) underperformed but still gained 0.86% on Wednesday.

S&P 500 News

Fed Chair Jerome Powell made his last speech before going into blackout ahead of the March meeting. He gave markets exactly his speech from that meeting. A 25 basis point rise will be the result, and equity markets at least liked the certainty of his speech. In Europe, things took a more hawkish stance with ECB Chief Economist Lane saying the ECB would take into account recent Russia-Ukraine developments for its March staff projections. This will see a massive hiking of inflation predictions as energy prices soar. Europe faces an increasingly bleak outlook, soaring inflation, slowing growth or even a recession in 2023. This has seen euro/USD trade below 1.11 for the first time in nearly two years.

S&P 500 Forecast

We have previously pointed out the predictive nature of the US yield curve in forecasting a coming recession. The curve continues to flatten despite falling yields. Bond traders are usually more macro-orientated than their equity brethren, and they are taking an increasingly dim view of prospects for the US economy. The move yesterday stopped at our resistance at $438, and this remains the pivot for today. Above and we can think of $446, but below and it is back to bearish moves. Longer-term the outlook remains challenging with a test of $400 looking increasingly likely. Slowing growth, soaring energy and inflation will eventually hit sentiment again.