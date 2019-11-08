Rabobank analysts point out that this weekend will see an election in Spain which are unlikely to break the deadlock in the Spanish parliament.
Key Quotes
“The PSOE is set to win the elections again, but forming a majority seems impossible. The radical right party Vox is set to gain substantially (one opinion poll has it on 16%, amazing considering the far right was negligible in Spain just a few years ago), while the liberal Ciudadanos will lose.”
“While Spain’s economy is likely to continue to grow relatively fast in the short term, it is highly unlikely that the next parliament will deal with economic and fiscal challenges that hamper economic growth and public debt sustainability in the longer run.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
Gold: Near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its early attempted recovery move and has now slipped back to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada Employment Preview: The Bank of Canada’s patience is rewarded
The Canadian labor economy is expected to create 15,900 jobs in October after adding 53,700 in September and 81,100 in August. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 5.5%.