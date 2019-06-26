S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks drop to 5-day lows sub-2,940.00

- The S&P500 is pulling back down after hitting a new all-time time.
- The market can continue to drop towards 2,880.00 and 2,960.00 support.
S&P500 daily chart
Last week, the S&P500 found resistance below 2,965.00 new all-time high. The market is retracing and trading at 5-day lows.
S&P500 4-hour chart
The stock index is trading below its 50 SMA suggesting a correction down. The S&P500 is about to test the 2,910.00 support. If broken to the downside, the bears can reach 2,880.00 and 2,840.00 on the way down. Resistance is at the 2,940.00 and 2,960.00 levels.
Additional key levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|2912.25
|Today Daily Change
|-7.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|2919.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2868.36
|Daily SMA50
|2878.35
|Daily SMA100
|2849.36
|Daily SMA200
|2763.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2954.5
|Previous Daily Low
|2917
|Previous Weekly High
|2965
|Previous Weekly Low
|2885
|Previous Monthly High
|2959.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|2749.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2931.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2940.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2906.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2892.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2868.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2943.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2967.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2981.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
