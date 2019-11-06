S&P500 technical analysis: The bull run goes on as the market challenges the 2,900.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index pushed beyond the 2900.00 mark on an intraday basis as the market trades above its main daily simple moving average (DSMA).


S&P500 4-hour chart


The index remains under heavy bullish pressure above its main SMAs. The level to beat for bulls is 2,910.00 which if broken can lead to 2,940.00 and 2,960.00. Immediate support is at 2,880.00 and 2,840.00.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2887.25
Today Daily Change 10.25
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 2877
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2830.39
Daily SMA50 2874.21
Daily SMA100 2827
Daily SMA200 2763.95
Levels
Previous Daily High 2877
Previous Daily Low 2877
Previous Weekly High 2885.5
Previous Weekly Low 2729.25
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2877
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2877
Daily Pivot Point S1 2877
Daily Pivot Point S2 2877
Daily Pivot Point S3 2877
Daily Pivot Point R1 2877
Daily Pivot Point R2 2877
Daily Pivot Point R3 2877

 

 

