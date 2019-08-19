S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks testing a key resistance at the 2,930.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is challenging a critical resistance at the 2,930.00 level.
  • On the way up bulls can set their eyes on the 2,970.00 and 3,020.00 resistances. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is trading above the 2,900.00 handle and the 50/100 day simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market is up for the third consecutive day.
  

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 2,930.00 resistance and the 100 SMA. Bulls need to clear this level to drive to index towards 2,970.00 and 3,020.00 resistances. Immediate support is at 2,910.00; 2,890.00 and the 2,870.00 levels.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2924.25
Today Daily Change 33.25
Today Daily Change % 1.15
Today daily open 2891
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2938.16
Daily SMA50 2946.86
Daily SMA100 2910.53
Daily SMA200 2800.08
Levels
Previous Daily High 2894
Previous Daily Low 2852.5
Previous Weekly High 2944.25
Previous Weekly Low 2817.5
Previous Monthly High 3028.5
Previous Monthly Low 2952.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2878.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2868.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 2864.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 2837.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2822.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2905.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 2920.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2947.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

