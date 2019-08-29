S&P Global Ratings cut Argentina’s foreign and local-currency credit ratings to “selective default.

S&P Global Ratings cut Argentina’s foreign and local-currency credit ratings to “selective default”. This news from the South American nation follows that nations saying that it would delay payments on as much as $101 billion of debt - Bloomberg reported:

“Following the continued inability to place short-term paper with private-sector market participants, the Argentine government unilaterally extended the maturity of all short-term paper on Aug. 28,” the ratings firm said in a statement. “This constitutes default under our criteria.”

The government will postpone $7 billion of payments on short-term local notes held by institutional investors this year and will seek the “voluntary reprofiling“ of $50 billion of longer-term debt, Economy Minister Hernan Lacunza said Wednesday evening. It will also start talks over repayments on $44 billion it has received from the IMF.

Since new terms for the short-term debt came into effect immediately, S&P considers the default “cured” and will raise Argentina‘s long-term sovereign credit rating to CCC- on Aug. 30, it said.

Argentina’s peso and bonds have tumbled after opposition leader Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri, a market favorite, in an Aug. 11 primary vote. The peso is down more than 20% since then and bonds have hit record lows, with investors pricing in an over 90% chance of default in the next five years.

There is little risk of contagion over Argentina, as the nation is not the symptom of the wider problem in EMs, although such developments can dent the sentiment in markets - Inflation is a huge concern in both economies and one which the respective central banks have been struggling to stay on top of. The peso, of course, will remain under huge pressure.