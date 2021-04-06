S&P Dow Jones Indices: China securities to be re-eligible for inclusion to some fixed income indices

Announcing changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index early Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that China domiciled securities that were removed due to sanctions will be re-eligible for inclusion to some fixed income indices, starting from its July 1 rebalancing, Reuters reports.

Market implications

Amid mixed market sentiment, the above headlines could offer some optimism, as markets digest the latest US economic data and infrastructure plan updates.

The S&P 500 futures tread water near 4,070, looking for fresh trading incentives.

