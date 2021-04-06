S&P Dow Jones Indices: China securities to be re-eligible for inclusion to some fixed income indices

Announcing changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index early Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that China domiciled securities that were removed due to sanctions will be re-eligible for inclusion to some fixed income indices, starting from its July 1 rebalancing, Reuters reports.
Market implications
Amid mixed market sentiment, the above headlines could offer some optimism, as markets digest the latest US economic data and infrastructure plan updates.
The S&P 500 futures tread water near 4,070, looking for fresh trading incentives.
About S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.