S&P: Coronavirus will trim a 0.3 percentage point from global GDP growth in 2020

Global rating giant S&P recently crossed wires, via Reuters, while signaling how the coronavirus epidemic will affect GDP numbers from China and the globe.

Coronavirus will lower Chinese GDP growth by 0.7 percentage point to 5.0% with peak effect in Q1 2020.

Expect a rebound in Chinese GDP in Q3. All lost output (to be) recovered by end-2021.

Coronavirus will trim a 0.3 percentage point from global GDP growth in 2020.

Expect a lag in lifting travel restrictions, return of more normal behavior by Chinese customers and to a lesser extent Asia-Pacific.