S&P 500 top movers: Intel Corp shares post impressive gains after Reuters report

S&P 500 turned south after renewing record highs on Tuesday.

Intel Corp (INTC: NASDAQ) is the best performer among S&P 500-listed shares.

The S&P 500 (SPX) touched a new record high of 3,756 after the opening bell on Tuesday but lost its traction as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for US lawmakers to vote on the House bill that will increase direct payments to $2,000. As of writing, the SPX was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 3,730.

S&P 500 top movers

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that hedge fund Third Point LLC recommended Intel Corp (INTC: NASDAQ) should explore strategic alternatives. Citing a letter sent by the company, Reuters noted that the chipmaker is urged to boost its position as a major supplier of chips for data centres and computers. Boosted by this report, INTC is the best performer on Tuesday, rising 5.2% on a daily basis at $49.51.

Netflix Inc (NFLX: NASDAQ) and ABIOMED Inc (ABMD: NASDAQ) shares are among the other top gainers on the day, advancing around 3%.

On the other hand, Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ: NYSE) and FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR: NASDAQ) stocks are the biggest percentage decliners on Tuesday, losing 4% and 3.7%, respectively.