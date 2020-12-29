S&P 500 top movers: Intel Corp shares post impressive gains after Reuters report

- S&P 500 turned south after renewing record highs on Tuesday.
- Intel Corp (INTC: NASDAQ) is the best performer among S&P 500-listed shares.
The S&P 500 (SPX) touched a new record high of 3,756 after the opening bell on Tuesday but lost its traction as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for US lawmakers to vote on the House bill that will increase direct payments to $2,000. As of writing, the SPX was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 3,730.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that hedge fund Third Point LLC recommended Intel Corp (INTC: NASDAQ) should explore strategic alternatives. Citing a letter sent by the company, Reuters noted that the chipmaker is urged to boost its position as a major supplier of chips for data centres and computers. Boosted by this report, INTC is the best performer on Tuesday, rising 5.2% on a daily basis at $49.51.
Netflix Inc (NFLX: NASDAQ) and ABIOMED Inc (ABMD: NASDAQ) shares are among the other top gainers on the day, advancing around 3%.
On the other hand, Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ: NYSE) and FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR: NASDAQ) stocks are the biggest percentage decliners on Tuesday, losing 4% and 3.7%, respectively.
AUD/USD poised for a bullish breakout
The AUD/USD pair is trading above 0.7600 and ready to break through the year’s high at 0.7639. Further gains will depend on the market’s sentiment.
EUR/USD defies 2020 high in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair trades near its 2020 high at 1.2177, pulling back from intraday high alongside Wall Street. US indexes reached record highs before trimming intraday gains.
XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871
Gold is hovering around $1885, posting a gain of 0.65% on a quiet day. The yellow metal is breaking to the upside, a trading range, following a quick drop to $1871. It rebounded rapidly back to the $1880 zone.
XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings
XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.