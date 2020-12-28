S&P 500 top movers: DXC Technology Co (DXC: NYSE) gains nearly 7% on Monday

S&P 500 Index touched a new all-time high on Monday.

Technology and cruise liner stocks post strong gains.

DXC Technology Co (DXC: NYSE) is the top performer of the day.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) notched a new record high after the opening bell on Monday and looks to close the day with strong gains. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.88% at 3,735.

S&P 500 top movers

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, risk-sensitive technology and cruise liner stocks capitalize on the upbeat market mood on Monday.

At the moment, DXC Technology Co (DXC: NYSE) is trading at its highest level in nearly three weeks at $24.35, rising nearly 7% as the top percentage gainer of the day. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN: NASDAQ), Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX: NYSE) and Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) are among the other strong performing tech shares, advancing between 3.5% and 3.7%.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) and Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) stocks are up 4.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

On the other hand, vaccine rollout continues to weigh on e-commerce retailers' stocks. ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) is the biggest percentage loser on Monday, down 4.8% at $181.19.