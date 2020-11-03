S&P 500 top movers: Arista Networks Inc (ANET stock) up 15% on strong earnings figures

S&P 500 Index is rising for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET: NYSE) stocks are up more than 15%.

Mosaic Co (MOS: NYSE) shares fall sharply on disappointing EPS figure.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day sharply higher and preserved its bullish momentum as investors get ready for the US presidential election results. As of writing, the SPX was up 1.77% on the day at 3,368.

S&P 500 top movers

Arista Networks Inc (ANET: NYSE) shares are posting impressive gains on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.42​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. This figure beat the market expectation of $2.21 per share. As of writing, ANET was the top percentage gainer of the day, up 15% at $248.

Gartner Inc (IT: NYSE), Catalent Inc (CTLT: NYSE) and Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA: NASDAQ) shares are among the other top performers of the day, rising between 12% and 7.3%.

On the other hand, Mosaic Co (MOS: NYSE) is the biggest loser of the day after the company announced a loss of $0.02 per share in the third quarter. At the moment, MOS is down nearly 12% on the day at $17.26.