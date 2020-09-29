S&P 500: Three critical policy disappointments behind the correction – Morgan Stanley

Last week, the S&P 500 officially entered correction territory, down 10% from its September 2nd peak, while the Nasdaq has fallen even further, down nearly 12%. Lisa Shalett from Morgan Stanley lays out three key catalysts behind the latest swoon in US stocks.
“A new stimulus bill has stalled. Surprisingly, Senate Republicans have apparently walked away from the possibility of further fiscal stimulus this calendar year. Almost every Wall Street analyst, myself included, had expected another round of spending that would help state and local governments, support key industries and provide aid to small businesses and the unemployed.”
“The Fed has yet to provide further details on how its new plan for ‘average inflation targeting’ would work, or how it will eventually roll back or taper the massive quantitative-easing stimulus programs put in place during the crisis. Instead, the Fed has only confirmed that it will keep the key federal funds rate near zero for at least the next three years. That signaling has contributed to an all-time low in interest-rate volatility and moderately higher long-term yields. One side effect of those higher Treasury yields: Tech stocks, often viewed as higher-risk growth investments that tend to trade at a given premium above the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, now look even more expensive. That’s likely one reason tech stocks have been hit particularly hard lately.”
“Uncertainty is rising around when the US presidential election will be finalized. Normally, we would advise investors to ignore election-related volatility. However, circumstances surrounding the general election add a layer of uncertainty that we have never encountered before. It is unclear whether finalized results will be known within days, weeks or, through court battles, months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
