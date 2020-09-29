Implementing national lockdowns to lead to a new bear market for stocks – Charles Schwab

The prospects for a return to lockdowns appear to be on the rise, pressuring stock prices in September. Nonetheless, strategists at Charles Schwab believe a return to widespread national lockdowns is highly unlikely for three reasons: healthcare systems are not overwhelmed, precision pays off when it comes to the effectiveness of restrictions and national lockdowns are known to have a huge cost.
More – S&P 500 Index: Near-term correction, long-term recovery – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“A return to widespread national lockdowns is highly unlikely for three reasons: healthcare systems are not overwhelmed, mid-summer second waves of virus cases in the US and China faded when narrow, localized restrictions were put in place, achieving success while limiting overall economic impact and the huge cost of the economic and human toll of national lockdowns is now known to be severe. Examining each of these leads us to believe a return to widespread national lockdowns and a related return to global recession and a bear market is highly unlikely.”
“Avoiding a boom and bust economic environment generated from the rapid removal of economic restrictions followed by a renewed national lockdown should be a priority for politicians. With broad-based vaccinations unlikely this year, measured restrictions may be needed to effectively contain the virus while being efficient in their economic cost. While stocks have been wary of measures taken in September to contain the outbreaks, investors may soon get comfortable with these effective alternatives to widespread shutdowns.”
“The biggest political risk facing investors is the potential for a more dramatic reaction to COVID-19 outbreaks by politicians in the form of national lockdowns that could lead to a new bear market for stocks. In addition, such severe measures could prompt a rotation back into the COVID-winner US tech stocks and away from cyclically-oriented international stocks that have outperformed recently.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.