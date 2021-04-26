Here is what you need to know on Monday, April 26:

It is business as usual on Monday. Bitcoin surges from a weekend hangover, currently up 8% at $54,000, and equity markets have set themselves up for another record run. Only the Fed can put the brakes on things, and that seems highly unlikely as Doves dominate. Some profit-taking ahead of the Fed may be inevitable but likely transitory as this bubble is years away from popping.

The dollar continues to suffer as risk is definitely back on at trades near 1.21 against the euro. Oil is lower at $61.37, and Gold is unchanged at $1,776. The VIX has jumped above 18, and the US 10-year yield has increased to 1.6%.

European markets are positive apart from the Dax, which is flat. Both the FTSE and EuroStoxx are +0.4%.

US futures are flat apart from a -0.3% loss for the Nasdaq.

President Biden has suggested June 15/16 for a meeting with Russian President Putin, according to Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Germany implements tough new lockdown measures to counter a surge in COVID-19 infections.

German IFO Expectations Index misses forecast, 99.5 versus 101.2 expected.

EU files a lawsuit against AstraZeneca (AZN) over coronavirus vaccine delivery delays. see more.

US Durable Goods +0.5%, forecast +2.5%.

Tesla (TSLA) to report earnings after the market closes on Monday.

Netflix (NFLX) sweeps seven Oscars in a best-ever performance.

Disney (DIS) won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Amazon (AMZN) won two Oscars, while Facebook (FB) took its first gong.

Moderna (MRNA): WHO to decide on emergency use authorization for MRNA's COVID-19 vaccine. see more.

JNJ vaccine resumed in the US over the weekend.

Apple (AAPL): announces investment of $430 billion in the US and creates 20,000 jobs.

Philips NV (PHG): posted strong earnings that beat expectations and raised its outlook.

Coinbase (COIN): shares surge in pre-market as Bitcoin bounces back.

Another Turkish Bitcoin exchange collapses after Turkey banned the use of cryptocurrencies for payment.

Ups and downs

ETSY: KeyBanc downgrades.

KeyCorp (KEY): Wedbush upgrades.

Facebook (FB): Credit Suisse raises the price target.

EBAY: Credit Suisse raises price target.

CureVac (CVAC): Guggenheim initiates as a buy.

Honeywell (HON): Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse raise price target.

Alphabet (GOOGL): Truist raises price target.

