S&P 500 set to snap eight session run of record closes, amid profit-taking, inflation worries

- The S&P 500 looks set to snap an eight-session run of record closes.
- Traders cited profit-taking as Q3 earnings seasons draws to a close and inflation worries as weighing on stock prices.
- Tesla shares continue to drop with CEO Musk expected to sell 10% of his holdings.
The S&P 500 looks likely to snap a historic run higher on Tuesday. On Monday, the index posted a record closing high for an eighth consecutive session above 4700, but ahead of the Tuesday close the index is trading around 0.4% lower, having fallen back to the 4670s. Similarly, the Nasdaq 100 index is 0.7% lower and the Dow is 0.5% lower.
The Q3 earnings season, which has been one of the main drivers of the impressive rally across US equity markets from the September lows, is now drawing to a close. According to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters, 81% of the 445 S&P 500 to have reported earnings so far have beaten analyst expectations. As a result, traders said some profit-taking was inevitable, with one saying that “it's not a run for the exit, but I just don’t see a reason to add exposure now”.
Some analysts cited the October Producer Price Inflation (PPI) report, released prior to the US market open, as another reason for the cautious tone to trade. The YoY rate of PPI remained elevated at 8.6% in October, in line with expectations. That suggests the US October Consumer Price Inflation report, set for release at 1330GMT on Wednesday, is likely to also show persistently elevated price pressures. One risk to equity markets is that US price pressures remain elevated for longer than the Fed expects, or indeed worsen in the month ahead, which may force the Fed into raising interest rates earlier than currently expected. If the Fed is forced to raise interest rates before the labour market has fully recovered to pre-pandemic health, this could weigh on economic growth.
Tesla shares were down a further 10% on Tuesday, exerting a further drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, following Monday’s 4.8% decline. Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his TSLA holdings in a Twitter poll, with the end result of the poll showing 57.9% in favour of the sale. Equity analysts said the underlying fundamentals that had underpinned the staggering rally in TSLA shares in recent years remain and that any downside as a result of the stock sale would be relatively short-lived amid strong investor demand to scoop up the available shares.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4697
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|4697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4539.65
|Daily SMA50
|4478.84
|Daily SMA100
|4429.95
|Daily SMA200
|4237.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4718.2
|Previous Daily Low
|4674.8
|Previous Weekly High
|4718.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|4594.5
|Previous Monthly High
|4608.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|4270.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4701.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4691.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4675.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4653.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4631.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4718.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4740.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4761.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
