- The S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100, and the Dow Jones advanced as traders prepared for US Retail Sales.
- US inflation cooled on a yearly basis, but on a monthly basis, core CPI advances.
- Investors are expecting the Federal Funds Rate to peak around 5%.
Wall Street is trading with solid gains, recovering after Monday’s volatile session sponsored by the US regional bank crisis, threatening to spread to other banks. However, the measures to contain the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) appeared to cushion risk assets fall.
At the time of typing, the S&P 500 is gaining 0.72, at 3,883.55. Following suit is the heavy-tech Nasdaq 100, up 1.20% at 11,322.69, while the Dow Jones raises 0.22%, at 31,891.57.
US equity indices and UST bond yields gain traction, and the US Dollar falls
Despite the current bank crisis, the latest economic data from the United States (US) would likely keep the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in a tightening mode. US inflation in the US came pretty much aligned with estimates, though on a monthly basis, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February aimed for 0.5%, above forecasts of 0.4%. Headline inflation, the CPI, was 0.4% MoM, aligned with estimates. Annually based inflation data, in general, and core, was below estimates, showing the effect of higher interest rates.
In the meantime, expectations for a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remained elevated. Nevertheless, developments around the latest banking crisis in the US could influence Fed officials’ decisions next Wednesday. The CME FedWatch Tool odds for a 25 bps hike lie at 65% to the 4.75% - 5.00% range.
Sector-wise, Communication Services, and Financials are the two leaders of the pack, up 2.13% and 1.76%. The laggards are Consumer Staples and Real Estate, each up 0.16% and 0.11%.
Of late, geopolitical concerns over a Russian aircraft crashing with a US drone exacerbated the newest dip in US equities.
US Treasury bond yields are recovering, led by 2s and 10s, each up 7% and 1.76%, respectively. The US Dollar Index (DXY) pairs some of its earlier gains and slides 0.04%, at 103.581.
What to watch?
The US economic calendar will feature February Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales. The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for March and the NAHB Housing Market Index would also be revealed.
S&P 500 Daily chart
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3892.97
|Today Daily Change
|31.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|3861.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4003.28
|Daily SMA50
|4007.18
|Daily SMA100
|3957.39
|Daily SMA200
|3931.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3933.25
|Previous Daily Low
|3807.12
|Previous Weekly High
|4076.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|3843.78
|Previous Monthly High
|4192.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|3940.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3855.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3885.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3801.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3741.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3675.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3927.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3993.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4053.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
