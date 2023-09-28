S&P 500 recovers back to $4,300 for Thursday, but September still sees red

- The S&P 500 rose on Thursday alongside the other major US indices as equities recover from recent losses.
- Equities have struggled in September, and the month is set to be the worst-performing of the year for stocks.
- Upcoming US PCE inflation figures could see volatility jump as equity traders fear Fed moves.
The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 major equity index eked out a reasonable gain on Thursday, closing up almost 0.60% just shy of $4,300.00.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) also finished in the green, up 116 points on Thursday to end the day at $33,666.34 (0.35%); The Nasdaq Composite also beat the bids on Thursday, climbing over 0.80% to close at $13,201.28.
A recovery in US equities was a welcome change of pace for investors on Thursday; the S&P has dropped rapidly in recent weeks, and is currently down over 5.0% from September's highs near $4,540.00.
September is on pace to be the year's single worst-performing month for equities, with the majority of indexes broadly off of the summer highs.
Overboiling selling pressure eased off on Thursday alongside a reprieve for US Treasury yields, giving equities a chance to rebound heading into Friday's bumper US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data release.
On the docket: US PCE inflation measure to close out trading week
Recession worries and investors rattled by a possible US government shutdown over partisan grandstanding have weighed heavily on equities. US yields initially hit a fresh 15-year high on Thursday after US data showed better-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims.
US PCE inflation is broadly expected to hold steady at 0.2% for the month of August.
S&P 500 technical outlook
The S&P 500 has fallen away from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in the last few weeks' fast drop from the month's peak near $4,540.00. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is sitting just north of the $4,200.00 level.
Despite Thursday's rebound, the S&P is still in the red for the week which started near $4,325.00, and markets will be looking to firm up a bullish rally into the year's top at $4,600.00.
On the short side, there's little in the way of technical support beyond the 200-day SMA, and the bottom opens up towards the last major swing low at March's bottom at the $3,800.00 handle.
S&P 500 daily chart
S&P 500 technical levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4297.64
|Today Daily Change
|24.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|4273.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4429.53
|Daily SMA50
|4460.83
|Daily SMA100
|4392.36
|Daily SMA200
|4206.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4294.65
|Previous Daily Low
|4237.48
|Previous Weekly High
|4464.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|4314.54
|Previous Monthly High
|4590.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|4337.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4259.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4272.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4242.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4211.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4185.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4299.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4325.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4356.73
