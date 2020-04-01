S&P 500 Price Forecast: US stocks easing from two-week's highs, trades near 2500 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 is pressuring the 2500 support level.
  • Further weakness can be on the cards with 2400 and 2300 on the bears’radar.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is pressuring the 2500 support as the market is easing from 11-day’s highs. A break below the above-mentioned support can lead to further weakness towards the 2400 and 2300 levels on the way down. Resistance can emerge near 2600 level initially.
    

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2487.25
Today Daily Change -87.25
Today Daily Change % -3.39
Today daily open 2574.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2603.64
Daily SMA50 3001.58
Daily SMA100 3096.54
Daily SMA200 3033.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2645.75
Previous Daily Low 2567
Previous Weekly High 2641
Previous Weekly Low 2188.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2597.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2615.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 2545.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2517
Daily Pivot Point S3 2467
Daily Pivot Point R1 2624.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2674.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2703.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

