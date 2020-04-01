- S&P 500 is pressuring the 2500 support level.
- Further weakness can be on the cards with 2400 and 2300 on the bears’radar.
S&P 500 daily chart
Additional key levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|2487.25
|Today Daily Change
|-87.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.39
|Today daily open
|2574.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2603.64
|Daily SMA50
|3001.58
|Daily SMA100
|3096.54
|Daily SMA200
|3033.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2645.75
|Previous Daily Low
|2567
|Previous Weekly High
|2641
|Previous Weekly Low
|2188.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3137
|Previous Monthly Low
|2188.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2597.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2615.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2545.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2624.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2674.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2703.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).
WTI clings to daily gains above $20.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are showing some signs of life above the key $20.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.