S&P 500 Price Analysis: No close above the significant 3,233.25 resistance zone for now

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The S&P 500 closed 0.91% higher in the cash market on Wednesday.
  • The market was lead by travel companies with the Royal Caribbean Cruise share price outperforming.

S&P 500 4-hour chart

The S&P 500 was once again bullish as the market rallies off the back of the Moderna vaccine story. All three of the major US bourses closed higher with the S&P the at the top of the leaderboard as the recovery was broad-based and not only in the tech sector.

Looking at the 4-hour chart below, the price is very close to the high from 8th June of 3,233.25. The price did briefly print above the area but it did not last too long as there was not enough momentum for the bulls to keep pushing higher. 

If the market does continue to move lower there is good support at the red support level near 3,148.84. Beyond that, the next meaningful support is the green uptrend line. The indicators are both also looking bullish. The Relative Strength Index is conclusively above the 50 area and there is room to move on the upside. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are also above the mid-point which is positive. 

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

Additional levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3220
Today Daily Change 47.75
Today Daily Change % 1.51
Today daily open 3172.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3121.42
Daily SMA50 3054.62
Daily SMA100 2892.88
Daily SMA200 3036.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3178.5
Previous Daily Low 3129.25
Previous Weekly High 3184.5
Previous Weekly Low 3115
Previous Monthly High 3233.25
Previous Monthly Low 2936.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3148.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3159.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 3141.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 3110.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 3092.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 3190.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 3209.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 3240

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000

AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000

The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400

EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400

The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.

Gold News

BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack

BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack

Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...

Read more

Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels

Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels

WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures