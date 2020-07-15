S&P 500 Price Analysis: No close above the significant 3,233.25 resistance zone for now

- The S&P 500 closed 0.91% higher in the cash market on Wednesday.
- The market was lead by travel companies with the Royal Caribbean Cruise share price outperforming.
S&P 500 4-hour chart
The S&P 500 was once again bullish as the market rallies off the back of the Moderna vaccine story. All three of the major US bourses closed higher with the S&P the at the top of the leaderboard as the recovery was broad-based and not only in the tech sector.
Looking at the 4-hour chart below, the price is very close to the high from 8th June of 3,233.25. The price did briefly print above the area but it did not last too long as there was not enough momentum for the bulls to keep pushing higher.
If the market does continue to move lower there is good support at the red support level near 3,148.84. Beyond that, the next meaningful support is the green uptrend line. The indicators are both also looking bullish. The Relative Strength Index is conclusively above the 50 area and there is room to move on the upside. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are also above the mid-point which is positive.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3220
|Today Daily Change
|47.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.51
|Today daily open
|3172.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3121.42
|Daily SMA50
|3054.62
|Daily SMA100
|2892.88
|Daily SMA200
|3036.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3178.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3129.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3184.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3115
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3148.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3159.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3141.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3110.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3092.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3190.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3209.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
