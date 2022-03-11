S&P 500 pares early gains, drops back under 4250 with investors skeptical of Putin positivity

- US equities traded in choppy, mixed fashion on the final trading day of what has been an indecisive week.
- The S&P 500 opened 0.5% higher following positive Putin commentary on Ukraine, but skeptical investors have since pared these gains.
US equities traded in choppy, mixed fashion on the final trading day of what has been an indecisive week. The S&P 500 opened about 0.5% higher as risk appetite got a pre-open boost by commentary from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who noted a positive shift in the rhetoric coming from Ukrainian officials in recent days. But investors have learned not to take comments from President Putin, or any other Russian officials, at face value in recent weeks, and the optimism was quickly pared. The index, which managed to nearly test its Tuesday highs at 4300 has now reversed back under the 4250 level, where it now trades about 0.3% lower.
Comments from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba suggesting that “zero” progress had been made in talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday highlighted just how difficult it is to guage the possibility that a diplomatic solution to the war might be found. For now, investors aren’t banking on it, which is probably one reason why the demand to push the S&P 500 back above 4300 just isn't there. Indeed, as the West continues to tighten the sanctions noose on Russia (G7 nations on Friday removed Russia’s preferred nation trading status and are lobbying to restrict the country’s IMF and World Bank access), fears about the economic impact of the conflict are likely to linger.
In terms of the other major US indices, the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.9% and back below the 13,500 level while the Dow has managed to maintain a modestly positive trading bias and is trading 0.2% higher in the 33,200s. Traders said that recent US bond yields upside, helped along by a combination of this week’s hot US Consumer Price Inflation reading that solidified expectations for a series of Fed rate hikes this year starting next week and higher inflation expectations, is behind the underperformance of the heavily big tech/growth stock weighted Nasdaq 100 index versus the more cyclical/value weighted Dow.
Geopolitics remains the main equity market driver next week. Traders are assessing the prospect for high-level Russo-Ukraine talks delivering some much-needed de-escalation (seems unlikely right now) as speculation about a potential Putin/Zelenskyy meeting build. But concerns are also mounting that Russia might turn up the heat in the conflict by using chemical/biological weapons, which could trigger a furious reaction from the international community. But there will also be plenty on Wednesday’s Fed meeting and US Retail Sales. The fact that the Ukraine conflict comes at a time when the Fed is tightening to contain multi-decade high inflation (and unable to shift dovishly without losing all credibility) is a serious worry to investors.
S&P 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4250.41
|Today Daily Change
|-6.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|4257.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4330.43
|Daily SMA50
|4473.62
|Daily SMA100
|4565.8
|Daily SMA200
|4476.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4273.84
|Previous Daily Low
|4207.6
|Previous Weekly High
|4420.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|4277.15
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4232.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4248.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4218.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4179.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4152.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4284.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4312.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4351.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
