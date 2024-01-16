- The stock market was closed on Monday in observance of the MLK, Jr. holiday.
- The all-time high of 4,818 from two years ago still sits within striking distance.
- Houthis struck a US-owned cargo ship near the Red Sea on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs announced double beat of Q4 consensus on better wealth management performance.
- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January sank to lowest level since pandemic.
The S&P 500 index sold off 0.37% on Tuesday after the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January featured a huge miss, reaching a level not seen since the depths of the pandemic nearly four years ago. The NASDAQ Composite also shed 0.19% to start the week, and the Dow Jones lost a more serious 0.62%.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley released fourth-quarter results that were a mixed bag before the bell on Tuesday. A number of other regional banks will report earnings this week alongside high-profile companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Travelers (TRV).
Middle East hostilities continue to put pressure on the market by raising oil prices. The Houthis in Yemen attacked a US-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday. The UK and the US responded with a barrage of missiles on Houthi targets in Yemen, and Iran bombed buildings in northern Iraq it said were part of an Israeli intelligence program. The Houthis say they are responding to US support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
S&P 500 News: Poor manufacturing data reported before Wednesday’s Retail Sales
The New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index for January declined to -43.7 compared to estimates of -5 and a December reading of -14.5. This was the lowest reading since May 2020 and a sign that the economy might be doing worse than thought.
Of course, that index only surveys manufacturing businesses in the state of New York, which is only a snapshot of the larger country. But it does come after the December data also showcased a major miss.
Still, the market is largely looking forward to the US Retails Sales data out on Wednesday. The data is expected to show December Retails Sales rising 0.4% on a monthly basis compared with November’s 0.3%. A positive reading that beats consensus would raise optimism that has been depleted by the morning's poor manufacturing figures.
A US Treasury auction on Tuesday saw 6-month bills exchanged for yields below 5%, the first time that happened since May 15, 2023. Lower yields are good for the stock market.
Bank earnings on tap this week
It’s back to financial earnings this week after large banks kicked off earnings season last Friday. Analysts expect a muted earnings season with just a 1.3% earnings increase for S&P 500 companies compared with a year ago, according to John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are giving the market a mixed outlook on Tuesday. Goldman reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $5.48, which turned out to be a whopping $1.55 or 39% above consensus.
Revenue at the storied investment bank rose 7% from a year ago to $11.32 billion as Goldman’s asset & wealth management unit ended a year of lackluster results back in a competitive position. Revenue beat expectations by $360 million.
Morgan Stanley missed the profit target by about 17% in the fourth quarter. This owed to legal fines and other charges amounting to $535 million poking into its pretax income. Revenue of $12.9 billion narrowly beat the consensus among analysts, however, and earnings would have been quite positive without the charges.
PNC Financial (PNC) was the first of a number of large regional banks to report earnings this week. Before the Tuesday open, PNC reported a 17% beat on Q4 adjusted EPS and a slight beat on revenue.
Wednesday sees Charles Schwab (SCHW) and US Bancorp (USB) report earnings results, followed by Truist Financial (TFC) and KeyCorp (KEY) on Thursday, as wells as Ally Financial (ALLY), Comerica (CMA) and Fifth Third (FITB) on Friday.
On Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor will report results that will shed light on the entire computer chip space. Analyst consensus expects adjusted EPS of $1.37 on $19.58 billion in sales.
On Friday, Travelers, the 180th largest holding in the S&P 500, is expected to report earnings of $5.04 on revenue of $9.95 billion. Analysts unanimously agreed on revising their earnings lower for the reporting quarter.
Dow Jones FAQs
What is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
What is Dow Theory?
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
How can I trade the DJIA?
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Earnings of the week
Tuesday, January 16 - Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), PNC Financial (PNC), Interactive Brokers (IBKR)
Wednesday, January 17 - Prologis (PLD), Charles Schwab (SCHW), US Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Alcoa (AA)
Thursday, January 18 - Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Truist Financial (TFC), KeyCorp (KEY), Fastenal Company (FAST)
Friday, January 19 - Ally Financial (ALLY), Comerica (CMA), Fifth Third (FITB), Travelers (TRV)
What they said about the market – Bank of America Securities
Bank of America Securities released a report this week telling investors to expect a sideways price action in the market before a rally in the second half of the year. The advice comes in the company’s 2024 Equity Technical Strategy Year Ahead report. The report acknowledges that US presidential election years are normally quite good for markets but notes that the first half of those years (year four of a presidential term) typically feature greater uncertainty in the first half of the year.
The analysts at BofA Securities expect the S&P 500 to end 2024 between 5,300 and 5,400.
“The SPX can struggle in early Year 4 given lackluster January through May returns in presidential election years”
S&P 500 forecast
The S&P 500 remains poised as it has for the past month just under the all-time high of 4,818 registered back in the first week of 2022. The index made a spectacular run to end 2023 for nine consecutive up weeks and has since entered a consolidation phase.
The price action largely sits above 4,700, however, which goes to show that the floor for this market is quite high. This leads to the impression that the index and investors writ large are just sitting tight for the next rally.
Also, despite the recent consolidation, the weekly chart continues to show the MACD line above the signal line in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This means that the rally would appear to still be in gear.
Support sits at 4,607, but the S&P 500 hasn’t needed it yet.
S&P 500 weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
