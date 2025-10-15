After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

With Trump's November 1 China tariff deadline looming and conflicting signals between AI bubble fears and the longest rally without a 6% correction since 1966, the market sits at a critical inflection point. Clay Webster reveals the exact price levels: a close above 6,762 signals continuation, while a break below 6,550 over the next three weeks means move to the sidelines.