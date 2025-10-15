S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade
After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.
With Trump's November 1 China tariff deadline looming and conflicting signals between AI bubble fears and the longest rally without a 6% correction since 1966, the market sits at a critical inflection point. Clay Webster reveals the exact price levels: a close above 6,762 signals continuation, while a break below 6,550 over the next three weeks means move to the sidelines.
Author
Clay Webster
FXStreet
Clay Webster grew up in the US outside Buffalo, New York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He began investing after college following the 2008 financial crisis.