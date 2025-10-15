TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade
Clay WebsterClay WebsterFXStreet
Youtube preview

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

With Trump's November 1 China tariff deadline looming and conflicting signals between AI bubble fears and the longest rally without a 6% correction since 1966, the market sits at a critical inflection point. Clay Webster reveals the exact price levels: a close above 6,762 signals continuation, while a break below 6,550 over the next three weeks means move to the sidelines.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Clay Webster

Clay Webster

FXStreet

Clay Webster grew up in the US outside Buffalo, New York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He began investing after college following the 2008 financial crisis.

More from Clay Webster
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers