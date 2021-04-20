S&P 500 strength has all but extended to the 4200 level. Economists at Credit Suisse remain highly alert to a potential consolidation/corrective phase from here as the market is seen at its “typical” extreme.
The Q2 target of 4200 has all but been achieved
“The S&P 500 rally is showing signs of stalling as looked for from essentially our Q2 objective of 4200 with the market seen at its ‘typical’ extreme – 15% above its 200-day average – and with Volume/OnBalanceVolume also still not confirming the new highs.”
“We maintain our view of looking for signs of a peak to this phase here for finally a consolidation/corrective phase and indeed daily RSI momentum already looks to be topping (see lower panel above).”
“Near-term support moves to 4140, then the lower of the recent gap and price support at 4125/21 next. Beneath here would mark a near-term top to add weight to our view for a consolidation/corrective phase with support then seen next at 4097/96, then 4068.”
“Should strength directly extend above 4200 on a closing basis though, we see resistance next at 4225/30, then 4259/60.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
