S&P 500 Index notches yet another record high, closes in on 4,200

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Friday.

Technology stocks post modest losses after the opening bell.

S&P 500 Index closes in on 4,200 ahead of the weekend.

Major equity indexes in the US started the last day of the week on a mixed note as investors seem to be stepping to the sidelines and looking for opportunities to book their profits ahead of the weekend. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was trading at a new record high at 4,180, rising 0.2% on the day. Moreover, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.4% at 34,179 and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.3% at 13,985.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index is down 0.25% after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Materials Index is rising 1.3%. Additionally, the Financials Index is up 0.7% supported by a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.

Later in the session, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for April.

S&P 500 chart (daily)