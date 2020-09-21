S&P 500 Index needs further fiscal support to avoid a correction

S&P 500 is treading water at a fresh six week low and is headed to official correction territory as attention is returning to fiscal assistance given a loss of momentum in the economic data and the surge in COVID-19, FXStreet’s Ross J. Burland reports.
Key quotes
“With researchers around the world racing to develop a vaccine, the optimism has dimmed and investors have been spooked by the spike in new coronavirus cases in several European countries. This has encouraged some profit-taking, adjustments and rotation between sectors, or a rebalancing act between the biggest weights in the market to the smallest weights.”
“Attention returns to the prospects of more fiscal assistance given a loss of momentum in the economic data. The problem lies with Senate Republicans. The equity rally and President Trump’s executive orders have bought them time but the question is whether it will take a steeper stock market correction or acceleration in unemployment to spark action. The froth of the markets has been swiped off partly due to the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that eventualised into a slightly less dovish than hoped for outcome.”
“What the stock markets want to see is an enactment of the sort of package that President Trump or Speaker Pelosi have both endorsed, although Washington’s deadlock means hopes are waning for cash-strapped states. As such, this is undermining growth prospects in the last quarter for 2020.”
“The focus for the week will be on a flurry of Fed speakers, starting with Chair Powell testifying to a congressional subcommittee on the central bank’s response to the pandemic. Mester and Rosengren will also be speaking at virtual events. However, as far as details on the new average inflation target go, it appears that the US stock market will have to be satisfied with the vague wording we got in the September meeting.”
“The S&P 500 is already crossing below its uptrend and it is now close to a 10% decline from the peak. A 10% fall is commonly viewed by market technicians as an official correction. The structure to watch for is the 61.8% Fibonacci around 3200 to the downside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD risks further falls amid ascending triangle breakdown
Gold meets fresh supply amid the US dollar turnaround. Ascending triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, eyes on Powell.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.