S&P 500 Futures trim weekly losses amid quiet Asian session

- S&P 500 Futures snap three-day downtrend with mild gains.
- Multiple markets are off in Asia, Europe due to Eid, local holidays.
- Vaccine updates battle challenges for easy money, covid woes.
- Wall Street benchmarks slumped on US CPI, US Treasury yields rallied.
S&P 500 Futures bounces off early April lows, marked the previous day, while picking up the bids to 4,073, up 0.35% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session.
During the initial Asian session, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approved Pfizer's use of the covid-19 vaccine in adolescents age 12 and older, putting a fresh bid under the S&P 500 Futures. The risk-on mood extends afterward amid a light calendar and empty feeds. Even so, the investors remain cautious after the latest strong support to reflation fears.
The risk barometer dropped to the multi-day low, also flashed a three-day fall, after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rallied to the highest since 2008 on annual basis. The run-up in the headline inflation figures pushes the US Federal Reserve (Fed) towards tapering, not to forget mentioning the challenges it raises for US President Joe Biden’s future stimulus.
To defend the Fed's ideology, Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic tried to placate bears after the CPI release but failed. Also on the sentiment-negative side was CNN’s news that leading Democratic economist Larry Summers warned the White House on the ‘overheating’ issue, which in turn raises worries for the supporters of easy money.
Read: Wall Street Close: Benchmarks down over 2.0% as bears cheer US inflation outcome
It’s worth mentioning that Japan and New Zealand recently unveiled downbeat concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions at home and border issues due to that respectively.
While there are several challenges for the latest risk-on mood, traders seem to wait for the US markets open for fresh impulse. During that session, the US Weekly Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) may offer an intermediate direction to investors ahead of Friday’s key US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.