S&P 500: Futures part ways from Wall Street gains amid risk reset

- S&P 500 Futures snap two-day winning streak, recede from late-February high.
- The escalation in the US-China tussle attack vaccine-led optimism.
- China's GDP, ECB and US Retail Sales will be the key during the busy day.
S&P 500 Futures drop to 3,210, down 0.28%, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Thursday. The risk gauge surged to the highest since February 25 on Tuesday amid increasing odds of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure. Though, the latest developments on the Sino-American story pulled the sentiment index down after rising for two consecutive days.
The New York Times came out with the news suggesting that Trump administration is considering a sweeping ban on travel to the United States by members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, according to people familiar with the proposal, a move that would almost certainly prompt retaliation against Americans seeking to enter or remain in China and exacerbate tensions between the two nations. Before that, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows announced the Trump administration’s study on national security risks emanating from Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat.
On the other hand, China’s Global Times also showed readiness to engage in hand-to-hand combat with the world’s largest economy to safeguard ‘their’ city.
Before the latest rest, the market’s risk-tone remained upbeat over the multiple signals, from the US policymakers, UK scientists and companies like Moderna, favoring the vaccine’s nearby arrival. Also supporting the equities was increasing hopes of further stimulus from the global policymakers and weaker US dollar.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks managed to post another positive day while the US 10-year Treasury yields seem to pause their recent recovery moves around 0.63%.
While qualitative catalysts are likely to keep the driver’s keep, China’s Q2 GDP, monetary policy meeting by the European Central Bank (ECB) and US Retail Sales for June will be the key events to watch during the busy day. While most data suggest upbeat outcomes and could add strength to the market’s trading sentiment, fears of the escalation in the US-China tussle and the ECB’s anticipated dovish tone might guard the optimism.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.