US is said to be weighing travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members – NYT

The New York Times is citing unnamed sources and has reported that the US is said to be weighing a sweeping travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members, a move that is likely to prompt sharp retaliation.

The presidential order under consideration would be based on the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act used in a 2017 travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries.

The Trump administration is considering a sweeping ban on travel to the United States by members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, according to people familiar with the proposal, a move that would almost certainly prompt retaliation against Americans seeking to enter or remain in China and exacerbate tensions between the two nations.



Details of the plan, described by four people with knowledge of the discussions, have not yet been finalized, and President Trump might ultimately reject it.