- Market sentiment remains divided even as stock futures, yields pare recent moves.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed bets underpin risk-aversion wave.
- Headlines surrounding Russia exert fresh pressure on sentiment.
- Preliminary readings of August PMIs will decorate intraday calendar, Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole is the key.
The risk profile remains sour, despite the latest inaction, as recession woes join the increased expectations of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. It’s worth noting that the absence of major data/events, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the monthly PMIs, seem to have allowed the bears to take a breather during early Tuesday in Asia.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from the monthly high of 3.04% while the S&P 500 Futures dribble around a two-week low, down 0.16% intraday near 4,145 by the press time. With this, the US Dollar Index retreats from a six-week high flashed the previous day, down 0.08% around 108.88 by the press time, whereas prices of gold and WTI crude oil print mild gains.
The recently escalating geopolitical tension surrounding Russia and Ukraine joins increasing hawkish Fed bets to keep optimists off the table despite the latest pause in the risk-off mood. The corrective move is likely to have taken clues from China as the local media hints at more stimulus from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Also likely to favor the moves could be the consolidation ahead of today’s preliminary readings of the US PMIs for August, as well as a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium.
Recession woes gained momentum after Russia’s unscheduled maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline unveiled a three-day blow to the struggling Eurozone economy amid the energy crisis.
While justifying the same, a monthly report from Bundesbank mentioned that a recession in Germany is increasingly likely. The report also suggested that inflation will continue to accelerate and could peak at more than 10%. Before that, Bundesbank President, as well as the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker, Joachim Nagel mentioned that the ECB must keep raising interest rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as inflation will stay uncomfortably high all through 2023.
On the other hand, strong US activity data helped Reuters to cite hawkish Fed bets. Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 0.27 in July, from a downwardly revised -0.25 prior. “Fed funds futures on Monday have priced in a 54.5% chance of a 50 basis-point (bp) rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting next month. The fed funds rate is seen hitting roughly 3.6% by the end of the year, with a peak rate of nearly 3.8% in March 2023,” mentioned Reuters following the latest market data.
It should be observed that the market’s latest move need validation and hence shouldn’t be relied upon as a trend change signal ahead of the key data/events.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!