- Risk sentiment weakens as President Trump warns of delay in the election outcome.
- The US stock futures drop, putting a bid under the US dollar.
The US stock futures erased early gains and fell into the red on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that the Nov. 3 election result might not be known for months.
"We might not know for months," Trump said during the first presidential debate, adding later that "this is not going to end well."
The S&P 500 futures declined from the session high of 3,357 to 3,314 – a 43 point drop – reviving demand for the safe-haven US dollar.
EUR/USD fell from 1.1755 to 1.1730 and gold declined to $1,890 from $1,900.
Essentially, risk appetite weakened on heightened prospects of the uncertain election outcome.
Futures had ticked higher in early Asia following the release of a better-than-expected China manufacturing data.
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 as US election debate wraps up
EUR/USD fades an uptick above 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a comeback after the unimpressive US Presidential election debate soured the risk-sentiment. The spot printed its biggest single-day gain in over a month on Tuesday.
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7100 after China PMIs, US election debate
AUD/USD extends the retreat from 0.7150 towards 0.7100. Markets paid little attention to upbeat Chinese official Manufacturing PMI data. The US dollar is attempting a comeback from weekly lows after the first US Presidential election debate.
Gold pullback from $1,900 highlights immediate rising wedge
Gold snaps two-day winning streak following its pullback from $1,899.38. The yellow metal recently dropped after the US presidential debate questioned market sentiment. Bulls need a clear break beyond September 22 for confirmation.
USD/JPY: Surrenders gains after rejection above 105.70
USD/JPY has failed to keep gains above 105.70 for the fourth straight day, and the repeated rejection suggests the bounce from the Sept. 21 low of 104.00 has run out of steam. Further, the indicators on the hourly and 4-hour charts are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.