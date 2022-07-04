- S&P 500 Futures reverse the previous day’s corrective pullback as recession fears amplify.
- US ISM PMIs amplified recession fears but failed to weigh on equities amid softer yields, preparations for earnings season.
- Light calendar, fresh geopolitical concerns strengthen the risk-off mood.
Market sentiment remains fragile during Monday’s Asian session as traders await the key data/events while struggling for fresh impetus during the US holiday.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% intraday to 3,800, reversing the previous day’s corrective pullback from a two-week low.
It’s worth noting that Wall Street managed to cheer softer US PMIs while bracing for the Q2 earnings session. However, the market’s economic pessimism and cautious mood ahead of this week’s Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes from the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as the US jobs report for Jun, appear to weigh on the risk profile of late.
Further, Russia’s claim of having complete control over Lysychansk and news suggesting an increase in covid cases in China’s Anhui province exerts additional downside pressure on the market sentiment.
On Friday, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June slumped to the lowest levels in two years, to 53.0 versus 54.9 expected and 56.1 prior. The details suggested the Employment Index declined to 47.3 from 49.6 and New Orders Index fell to 49.2 from 55.1. Finally, Prices Paid Index dropped to 78.5 from 82.2, versus market forecasts of 81.0. It should be noted that the final readings of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to the lowest level since July 2020, to 52.7 versus the flash estimate of 52.4 and 57 in May.
It’s worth noting that the ANZ Bank said, “Surveyed data from both PMIs and the US ISM are all pointing to faltering orders growth, lower backlogs of work indices and softer production over the summer. It is hard to escape the growing growth pessimism, which is also fanning expectations of a peak in both inflation and central bank hawkishness.”
Following the data, Wall Street posted surprise gains but the US Treasury yields remained pressured below 3.0% to mark the biggest weekly fall since February.
Moving on, the US Independence Day holiday could restrict market moves but the economic fears and fresh fears could keep the risk profile weak, which in turn might help the US dollar to remain firmer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6800 amid renewed USD demand
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6800, consolidating the biggest weekly loss in four. The aussie meets fresh supply as the US dollar sees a renewed upside amid a mixed mood and holiday-thinned light trading. Focus shifts to the RBA rate decision.
USD/JPY bears in the driving seat, cracks 135 the figure
USD/JPY is being pressured at the start of the week, having pierced below 135 the figure in recent trade amid a cautious risk tone. The Japanese yen was strongest in the G10 on Friday and is continuing on that path.
Gold defends $1,800, focus on death cross, Fed Minutes and US NFP
Gold Price prints mild losses while trying to defend the $1,800 during Monday’s Asian session, after declining for the last three weeks. The yellow metal justifies the risk-off mood amid economic slowdown fears but remains dormant.
Why Cardano price is set to collapse during summer
Cardano price sees a rapid danger nearing from above as a technical bearish element pushes a squeeze on price action to the downside. Expect with that pressure mounting, bulls to get pushed with their backs against the wall near $0.415.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!