- Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, China.
- Fedspeak appears mixed despite softer US CPI for July.
- Biden’s rethink on China tariff, covid case increase in Mainland China weigh on sentiment.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish.
Risk appetite remains unclear during early Thursday, after the US inflation numbers triggered the market’s optimism. The reason could be linked to the latest comments from the Fed policymakers, as well as headlines surrounding China and coronavirus.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains near 4,120 after Wall Street rallied. Further, the US Treasury yields remained mostly unchanged near the previous day’s closing around 2.79%. That said, the WTI crude oil grinds higher past $91.00, up 0.10% intraday, whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) gains 0.14% to 105.40 at the latest.
Market sentiment improved after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 8.5% on YoY in July versus 8.7% expected and 9.1% prior. “Traders of futures tied to the Fed's benchmark interest rate pared bets on a third straight 75-basis-point hike at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, and now see a half-point increase as the more likely option,” mentioned Reuters after the US inflation data release.
Also supporting the optimism in the US markets were comments from US President Joe Biden who said, “Seeing some signs that inflation may be moderating,” as reported by Reuters. "We could face additional headwinds in the months ahead," Biden added. "We still have work to do but we're on track," adds US President Biden.
However, comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans challenged the risk-on mood. That said, Fed’s Kashkari mentioned that he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. Further, Fed policymaker Evens stated, “The economy is almost surely a little more fragile, but would take something adverse to trigger a recession.” Fed’s Evans also called inflation "unacceptably" high.
On the same line were the headlines surrounding China that also underpinned the latest rebound in the US dollar. Reuters relied on sources to mention that the saying US President Biden rethinks steps on China tariffs in wake of Taiwan response. Additionally, a jump in the coronavirus cases from China, to 700 new confirmed cases in the mainland on August 10 versus 444 a day earlier, also weighs on the pair.
Given the market’s mixed performance, the traders should wait for weekly readings of the US Jobless Claims and the monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) for July for fresh impulse. Also important will be the risk catalysts and Friday’s preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7100 amid China concerns, USD rebound
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7100 amid fresh US-Sino trade concerns, surging China's covid cases and softening Australian inflation expectations. Investors reassess the US inflation data and its implications on the next Fed rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0280 resistance-turned-support
EUR/USD remains indecisive after retreating from five-week high. Monthly horizontal line challenges pullback from 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-July downside. Buyers have a comparatively smoother road to journey than the one signaled for bear’s return.
Gold slips below $1,790 as DXY extends recovery, Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price has dropped to near $1,785.00 after surrendering the critical support of $1,788.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has entered into a healthy correction phase after printing a fresh monthly high at $1,807.96 on Wednesday.
XRP price attempts a 15% rally on Ripple’s interest in buying Celsius' assets
XRP price shows a willingness to move above a significant resistance level, which it has attempted to do so for the past three months and failed each time. While this attempt is like any other and could fail, especially if the momentum is lacking.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!