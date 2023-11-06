Share:

S&P 500 gained 5.85% last week, its largest weekly gain all year.

A break above 4,393 will end the S&P 500’s three-month downtrend by creating a higher high.

US Treasury yields rise on Monday after sharp decline the previous week.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November is expected to rise on Friday.

Disney, AMC Entertainment, Roblox, AstraZeneca and more issue earnings this week.

The S&P 500 index opened higher on Monday but has moved back to flat in the afternoon. The NASDAQ Composite is holding onto its 0.1% gain at the same time.

The S&P 500 index finished up its best-performing week of the year last Friday, rallying 5.85%. Things are less certain this week as there is a surfeit of significant economic data on the schedule, and the earnings calendar offers less appetizing releases than previous three weeks.

“After a deluge of softer than expected US economic data last week, we have a lull, with trade, jobless claims and inflation expectations about the sum of it,” wrote Kit Juckes, the chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.

The Federal Reserve’s somewhat dovish Federal Open Market Committee meeting last Wednesday and slowing job growth witnessed from the October Nonfarm Payrolls release ushered in euphoria in a downbeat equity market that had been trending lower since late July.

While high US Treasury yields fell drastically last week on the back of the US Treasury Department’s quarterly refunding report, the entire yield curve has risen noticeably on Monday. The 5-year bond yields have risen as much as 1.95% higher.

S&P 500 News: Disney, Roblox, AMC Entertainment, AstraZeneca round out end of earnings season

As November is now upon us, the earnings season is cooling down along with the weather in the United States.

Disney (D) will be the most-watched earnings release of the week when it comes following Wednesday’s regular session. Wall Street expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 on $21.41 billion in revenue. This amounts to decent growth from a year ago, but analysts are largely pessimistic on the quarter as the legacy media giant looks to offload several television properties with CEO Bob Iger considering a large-scale turnaround strategy.

The most important earnings news on Monday will be NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), which will be released in the post-market. The Netherlands-based company is lightly covered by Wall Street analysts, but the consensus comes at $3.59 in adjusted EPS on $3.4 billion in sales.

Tuesday sees two transportation companies on the docket. Uber Technologies (UBER) is forecast to present adjusted EPS of $0.31 on $9.54 billion in sales before the market opens, while Rivian (RIVN) is expected to lose $-1.31 in adjusted EPS on $1.32 billion in sales in Tuesday’s post-market. Expect both stocks to trade in a volatile manner in the leadup to earnings. Analysts are much more bullish on Uber’s release than Rivian’s.

On Wednesday, Roblox (RBLX) consensus for the quarter comes at $-0.50 in adjusted EPS on $820.7 million in sales. The video game platform will likely rise or fall based on the Q4 outlook and the past quarter’s bookings figure. AMC Entertainment (AMC), 2021’s second-favorite meme stock, is expected to lose $-0.25 in adjusted EPS on $1.26 billion in sales, but analysts are more optimistic for this quarter than past releases.

Thursday sees UK-pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN) release its quarterly results. The company is forecast to earn $0.82 in adjusted EPS on $11.53 billion in sales.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index headlines dry economic news week

As previously mentioned, this week has few economic indicators that are likely to sway sentiments in the equity market. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which arrives on Friday, is probably the most important though. The preliminary reading for November is expected to rise from last month's 63.8 print to 64. Traders and investors will want to see this figure improve as it shows the health of the average US consumer, who drives as much as 70% of economic results in the country.

Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 3 arrive on Thursday. The figure is expected to fall from the previous week’s 217K to 215K. As long as the print remains near the consensus forecast, the release will not likely alter the index in any meaningful way.