The Standard & Poor’s 500 closed up 0.76% on Monday at an all-time high.

Fed Chair Powell said on Wednesday that 'progress on inflation is not assured'.

Among pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Abbvie and Merck report this week.

Among tech, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, AMD all release quarterly results.

Following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision to maintain the current interest rate regime on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference that the central bank still needed more certainty that inflation was reducing in order to think about lower rates.

The S&P 500 sank more than 1% since Powell refused to provide a timeline for when rates would begin easing, but the Chair did say he was hopeful that lower inflation would eventually allow the central bank to begin cutting.

The market has been generally optimistic up until now that the central bank would offer its first cut at the March meeting, but Powell seemed uninterested in addressing timing.

"Economic outlook though is uncertain, ongoing progress on inflation is not assured," Powell said, adding that the Fed is "prepared to maintain current policy rate for longer if needed."

S&P 500 News: Wednesday Powell speech watched for clues

The January FOMC meeting, the first of the year, began on Tuesday, but the fireworks don’t start until Wednesday. That’s when the committee determines the fed funds rate, the all-important interest rate range that is the focus of the entire US capital markets. Its decision on Wednesday afternoon to keep them situated in a range from 5.25% to 5.5% hasn’t moved the market since most traders expect policy to change at either the March or May meeting.

The market has given the Fed a 50% chance of cutting rate at the March meeting, higher than earlier in the week.

The main focus will be comments made by Chair Powell at the post-decision press conference. Any clarity on when Chair Powell is prepared to begin cutting rates will determine the stock market’s direction.

Tech stocks lead earnings this week

This week is turning out less exciting for tech investors than expected so far. Both Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) beat the Wall Street consensus late Tuesday, but both stocks sank on Wednesday morning.

The parent company of Google and Youtube saw its ad revenue growth below the market’s target, so shares of Alphabet stock sank more than 6% on Wednesday. MSFT stock was down 1.5% midday as well despite posting a healthy quarter and showing resolute growth in its Azure cloud business.

Thursday, more mega cap tech stocks will post their results. These include Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Meta Platforms (META), owner of Facebook.

Mastercard (MA), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Boeing (BA) post results after the close on Wednesday. The situation looks less optimistic for Qualcomm after Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) posted a mediocre quarter on Tuesday and gave guidance that underperformed for the current quarter.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) results on Friday make the session a report card for the oil industry. Also AbbVie (ABBV) results on Friday will be a coda to earlier week announcements from Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) among pharmaceutical majors.