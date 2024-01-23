Share:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 edged up 0.22% on Monday after last Friday’s first all-time high in two years.

Alongside US GDP figures on Thursday comes Durable Goods Orders.

US PCE inflation data will be released on Friday and is expected to fall on an annual basis.

Netflix, Tesla, Intel, Visa all report earnings this week.

The S&P 500 index has registered two all-time highs in quick succession. The first came last Friday, when the index overcame the 4,818 level for the first time in more than two years. Monday saw a new record high, but the index sold off late in the session.

The new records are good news for the stock market, which has suffered in January due to reduced expectations for rate cuts in the new year. Bets on a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) March meeting have dwindled from 76% to 41% over the past month.

This week’s forecast should hinge on the onslaught of companies releasing fourth-quarter earnings results and several economic indicators released on Thursday and Friday. The major release of the week, US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), will detail the US economy’s fight with inflation. That report will be preceded by GDP, Durable Goods Orders and Manufacturing and Services PMIs.

S&P 500 News: Tesla, Netflix lead cramped week of earnings

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) beat earnings consensus for Q4 early Tuesday, but shares of the pharmaceutical giant still trended lower. The company reiterated 2024 guidance, and Q4 revenue rose 7% from a year ago.

Netflix (NFLX) is the top company reporting after the close on Tuesday. The king of streaming is supposed to earn $2.23 per share on $8.71 billion in revenue. Analysts have taken a shine to the company this past quarter.

Tesla (TSLA) follows on Wednesday. The electric vehicle leader faces consensus of $0.74 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $25.76 billion. Shareholders will brace for statements regarding the 2024 guidance, and shares will likely move based on that news. Additionally, the market is eager to learn how a new contract with CEO Elon Musk is coming along. Musk has said publicly he requires at least 25% ownership in the company to continue leading the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, adding that he may build those businesses outside Tesla.

Visa (V) and Intel (INTC) follow on Thursday. Visa is expected to earn $2.34 in adjusted EPS on $8.55 billion in revenue. Wall Street’s consensus for Intel is $0.45 in adjusted EPS on $15.18 billion in sales. INTC stock should move swiftly on the announcement since analysts are particularly optimistic in regard to the semiconductor of late.

December PCE will determine short-term equity direction

On Friday morning before the market opens, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Core PCE data for December. Similar to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the PCE conveys a snapshot of the state of inflation in the US economy.

The biggest difference between the CPI and the PCE is that the Fed relies on it, rather prefers it, to the CPI when making decisions regarding interest rates. As it stands on Tuesday, consensus calls for annual Core PCE to drop to 3% from 3.2%. This would amount to further evidence that the Fed’s high rate environment continues to work toward reducing inflation.

The CPI earlier this month came in hot, and a hotter and higher than expected reading for the PCE will assuredly lead to an S&P 500 sell-off. November’s 0.1% monthly inflation reading is supposed to rise to 0.2% in December, but if it arrives flat with November, then the index will soar.

Before Friday’s PCE data, Wednesday supplies traders with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs). The Manufacturing PMI is supposed to print flat at 47.9 in contraction territory, while the Services PMI is expected to drop from 51.4 to 51 but remain in expansionary territory.

The Preliminary GDP reading for Q4 arrives on Thursday and is supposed to reach 2% on an annual basis compared with 4.9% in Q3. December Durable Goods Orders the same day are forecast to grow 1.1% rather than 5.4% in the previous reading.