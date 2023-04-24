S&P 500 Forecast: Earnings to furnish index direction this week

- S&P 500 was mostly flat last week, losing 0.1%.
- Coca-Cola earnings on Monday beat expectations and may lead to more positive sentiment.
- US housing stats will be released on Tuesday, and Friday sees PCE inflation data.
The S&P 500 barely moved last week, so it is up to the companies reporting this week to steer the index that currently lacks direction. Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 call last week left the impression that margins would keep tightening at the automaker amid what CEO Elon Musk thinks is a global recession just getting started. That sentiment brought the market lower, and the S&P 500 ended the week down by 10 basis points. Coca-Cola (KO) started off the week on a high note with a solid beat released before the opening bell on Monday.
The Treasury market does not appear to believe Musk's pessimism, however, as they crowd into shorting government bonds. From Bloomberg: "Leveraged investors boosted their net shorts on 10-year Treasury futures to a record 1.29 million contracts as of April 18, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. It was the fifth straight week that net shorts had increased." Shorting Treasuries means you expect higher yields ahead – the exact opposite behavior in a market expecting a recession.
At the time of writing, NASDAQ 100 futures and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are mostly flat.
S&P 500 news: Coca-Cola starts off earnings week with win
Coca-Cola (KO) stock sailed up 1.8% following Monday morning earnings for the first quarter that showed the soft drink mainstay growing organic sales handsomely. Oragnic sales rose 12%, well above the 9.6% expected, due to much better results in EMEA and Latin America. Coca-Cola beat Wall Street forecasts by 4.6% on EPS and 2% on revenue.
This week is big for big tech primarily though. Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) also report this week.
Afterhours on Tuesday, Microsoft is expected to post EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $51.04 billion. At the same time Wall Street expects Alphabet to post $1.07 per share on $68.83 billion. Late Wednesday, consensus for Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook and Instagram, is $1.95 per share on $27.66 billion. Last but not least, Amazon on Thursday is forecast to produce EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $124.55 billion.
That is just big tech however. McDonald's (MCD), Visa (V), ExxonMobil (XOM) and First Republic Bank (FRC) will also be sure to turn heads as well. Reporting late Monday, First Republic could very well be a major market tailwind in the case of a good earnings report as it would mean March's banking turmoil is one less worry.
Housing and inflation data remain clear focus
Tuesday sees a flurry of housing data released. The market expects the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Housing Price Index and the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index to show reduced growth on prices in February. Growth in new home sales for March are also expected to decline nationally.
Most of Wall Street may be somewhat subdued, however, ahead of Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report for March. This inflation report is more important than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Fed's interest rate decisions. Wall Street analyst consensus calls for 0.3% core PCE MoM growth and 4.5% growth YoY.
Earnings of the week
Monday, April 24 - Coca-Cola (KO), Whirlpool (WHR) and First Republic Bank (FRC)
Tuesday, April 25 - Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), UBS (UBS), Visa (V), PepsiCo (PEP), McDonald's (MCD), Verizon (VZ), General Electric (GE)
Wednesday, April 26 - Meta Platforms (META), Boeing (BA)
Thursday, April 27 - Amazon (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), Caterpillar (CAT), AbbVie (ABBV)
Friday, April 28 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
S&P 500 quote
Damien McColough, head of fixed-income research at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney, told Bloomberg in regard to heavy shorting of US Treasuries:
"Hedge funds may be thinking that inflation will be stickier than many in the market are currently expecting. [...]On the face of it, this big short doesn’t reflect the view that there will be a near-term recession."
S&P 500 technical analysis
The S&P 500 index is right back where it started last week – still stuck within the 4,100 to 4,200 resistance window. A break above 4,200, which has not been done since August 2022, would be a major bullish signal. – about nine months ago. As we said last week, only major earnings beats, this time from big tech, would do the trick. A break of 4,200 would have bulls ushering in a weekslong push for 4,325 – the August 2022 high.
A sharp cut back on inflation from Friday's PCE data could also help the S&P 500 since the market would see this as a sign that future rate hikes are unnecessary. Higher inflation might lead to a serious sell-off however. The index has some minor support at 4,050, but much stronger support at 3,800 from December.
S&P 500 weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows Premium
EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.
Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures Premium
Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.
Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.
Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot
In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.