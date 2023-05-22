S&P 500 Forecast: Debt ceiling shenanigans, Nvidia earnings main events this week

- President Biden and House Republican leadership will continue debt negotiations.
- Nvidia will release earnings after the close on Wednesday.
- Zoom Video, Costco, Lowe’s and Snowflake also report.
- FOMC minutes on Wednesday, GDP on Thursday round out the week for data.
The S&P 500 index reversed 1.65% higher last week following two down weeks. Excitement over a possible debt-ceiling solution ushered in a rally on Wednesday and Thursday, but the rebound dissipated somewhat on Friday afternoon when it appeared the parties were at an impasse.
Further debt-ceiling negotiations will continue to take place on Monday and throughout the week, and Wall Street appears sanguine that an agreement will come before the June 1 deadline handed down by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
At the time of writing in Monday’s premarket, both S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures are muted as the market awaits further news on the debt ceiling.
S&P 500 News: Debt ceiling remains the focus for second straight week
This past weekend saw both President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy trade barbs over the seriousness of the opposing side. Biden spent the weekend in Japan for the G7 summit but held a call with McCarthy before boarding Air Force 1 for Washington.
On Sunday evening, staff members from both sides’ negotiating teams met for initial preparation, and Biden will sit down with McCarthy on Monday afternoon. The White House has chosen Counselor Steve Ricchetti, Office of Management & Budget Director Shalanda Young and White House Legislative Affairs director Louisa Terrell to lead discussions with McCarthy's staff and the Republican side’s leading negotiator Rep. Garret Graves.
Expect headlines from this first meeting of the week to set the direction for the S&P 500 on Monday afternoon. The sticking points at the moment seem to be that McCarthy has refused to raise taxes, close tax loopholes or alter the military budget, while Biden has said that entitlements are mostly off the table. McCarthy and the Republican side are also pushing to cut major provisions of Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act.
Wall Street seemed upbeat about the prospect for negotiations for most of last week, but expect stocks to begin selling off toward the end of this week if no deal is in sight. Wall Street executives have told a number of media outlets that even a technical default could send markets reeling. This is because Treasuries are used as collateral in derivative, mortgage and commodity markets. Any disfunction could produce a great deal of volatility throughout markets, but that event would not likely appear until June.
All eyes on Nvidia, FOMC minutes, GDP
Nvidia (NVDA) will release earnings late Wednesday, and Wall Street expects $0.92 in adjusted earnings per share on $6.52 billion in revenue. This would be a major drop-off from a year ago’s $1.36 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion, but the market believes that the worst is already behind Nvidia. In the case of a miss, expect the entire market to sell off.
In the later part of the morning on Wednesday, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes will be released to the public. The market is hoping that another hike of the fed funds rate is taken off the table, although a large minority still believes that one more hike is coming before the pause. Worrisome chatter would of course have a negative impact on the S&P 500.
Then on Thursday, the preliminary Q1 GDP number arrives from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Expected at 1.1% on an annualized basis, a much lower reading should frighten the market, while a higher number would complicate the issue. Traders may wonder whether a higher reading leads to a bigger chance of another rate hike.
Earnings of the week
Monday, May 22 - Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Global-e Online (GLBE)
Tuesday, May 23 - Lowe’s (LOW), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), AutoZone (AZO), Intuit (INTU)
Wednesday, May 24 - Nvidia (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI), Snowflake (SNOW), XPeng (XPEV), UiPath (PATH)
Thursday, May 25 - Costco (COST), Workday (WDAY), Medtronic (MDT), Dollar Tree (DLTR)
Friday, May 26 - Big Lots (BIG)
S&P 500 quote: Cyberspace Administration of China
China issued a directive to domestic tech companies to stop buying hardware from Micron (MU). The regulator said that Micron’s memory chips posed a national security threat due to their “serious network security risks”.
"Operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing products from Micron Co.”
S&P 500 forecast
The S&P 500 now looks to be on solid footing for a real rally. If you just looked at the daily chart below, you would be hard pressed to know that a worrisome debt-ceiling standoff was happening. Thursday’s rally pushed the S&P 500 above hard resistance at 4,200 last Thursday. Friday opened above that level, but once again closed below it.
This could mean that 4,200 will not be broken, but two pieces of evidence demonstrate the likelihood of a rally. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator crossed over bullishly last Wednesday. Additionally, the 9-day moving average broke away above its 21-day counterpart. Last Friday’s high at 4,212 marked a new high above the range high from February 2. That makes it the highest reading since August of last year. All the S&P 500 needs is a debt ceiling agreement before June 1, and a glide path to 4,325 is in the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
