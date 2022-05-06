- SPY and QQQ collapsed on Thursday in wild price action
- SPY is down nearly 4% and QQQ is down nearly 6%.
- Within this rollercoaster ride, the indices are still little changed overall on the week.
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back. That said, despite everything that happened on a very eventful week, the indices are actually little changed. So the calmer investor just looks and wonders what all the fuss is about.
Read more stock market research
SPY stock forecast: Positive Nonfarm Payrolls report might end the week on a good note
So let us dig in. Firstly, we have the underwhelming Fed rate hike: 50 bps points as expected, but it was the somewhat surprisingly dovish commentary that sent equities roaring on Wednesday. In particular, taking a 75 bps hike off the table was seen as especially dovish. Equities rallied.
The first signs of stress began to emerge on Thursday morning with bond yields creeping back up and the dollar recovering. The Bank of England then whacked everything when it was incredibly bearish. The BoE raised interest rates but said a recession is imminent basically. This caused momentous dumping of the pound sterling and the contagion spread to US investors who noted the bearish commentary took one look at rising yields again and panicked, sold tech and then everything.
So where are we then? Well, the just-released employment report should calm things a little. Lower than expected on the average hourly earnings front and a still strong emplyoment market. Yields have moved lower and soo has the US dollar. Equities have moved moderately higher.
This one is hard to play. Basically, we are witnessing a classic, it's tied in a high-scoring game with 3-pointers going in all over the place. We are unchanged so let's go again!
SPY stock forecast: Time to rally?
Thursday was a 90%+ down day. This means that over 90% of all NYSE stocks closed lower on the day. We are struggling to find anything in the green, apart from Twitter (TWTR). There is some interesting work around the rarity of 90% down days from Lowry research.
So let's see if this is really a bottom or not. The catalyst is an 80%+ up day within four sessions on a volume spike. Ok, a bit complicated so I will keep you updated if and when it happens. For now, our levels are unchanged.
We did witness contrarian sentiment from various metrics earlier this week, CNN Fear and Greed, AAII sentiment and Goldman Sachs sentiment. It appeared everyone front ran these sentiment readings as they worked well the last time. This led us to rethink the rally and hold for sub $400 on the SPY. "You'll have cleared out all the suckers by then"!
The employment report may cause us to rethink that strategy but we would like some confirmation from the market itself first. Always good to see the reaction to good and bad news, that is the real test of sentiment. Equities should rally on the back of that report, if they don't then stick with our sub $400 entry.
SPY chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.