S&P 500 dips into five-month lows at $4,230 as US Treasuries hit record high

- US equities turned bearish once more, driven lower as risk appetite wanes.
- US Treasury yields hit a 17-year high as investors head for the safe haven hills.
- Tuesday's declines see markets fully entering bear market territory.
The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 equity index closed down 1.37% for Tuesday, dipping below $4,230.00 and extending recent losses as investors continue to get pushed out out of the risk appetite trough.
The S&P is seeing its lowest prices in five months, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had its worst trading day since August, slipping 430 points to close down 1.3% at $33,002.38.
The NASDAQ Composite Index was the biggest major index loser of the US trading session, falling 1.87% to close at $13,059.47, shedding over 248 points on the day.
US economic data continues to beat expectations, with US jobs figures hinting at continued underlying strength in the US economy, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may have to raise interest rates even further looking forward.
The 10-year US Treasury hit a yield of 4.8% on Tuesday, with the 30-year Treasury hitting 4.925%. Both Treasuries are at their highest yields since 2007.
S&P 500 technical outlook
The S&P 500 is set to crash into the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently parked just beneath Tuesday's low bids, and the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has turned bearish from $4,400, trapping any bullish rebounds under technical resistance.
The S&P is off nearly 6.5% from the last swing high near $4,520 and remains down 8.16% from the year's high at $4,607.
A bearish continuation will leave the way towards $4,000 clear for the S&P 500, while a bullish rebound will need to reclaim territory all the way up to $4,500 before a re-established bullish trend can be baked into the charts.
S&P 500 daily chart
S&P 500 technical levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4229.73
|Today Daily Change
|-56.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.33
|Today daily open
|4286.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4396.46
|Daily SMA50
|4445.78
|Daily SMA100
|4397.2
|Daily SMA200
|4212.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4317.41
|Previous Daily Low
|4259.1
|Previous Weekly High
|4337.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|4237.48
|Previous Monthly High
|4538.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|4237.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4295.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4281.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4258.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4229.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4199.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4316.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4346.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4374.68
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0450, holds at 10-month lows Premium
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh low for the year, reaching a level close to 1.0450 on Tuesday. It then experienced a slight rebound, but recovery momentum faded around 1.0480. The US Dollar continues to be supported by positive US economic data, higher yields, and a risk-averse market sentiment.
NZD/USD remains on the defensive above 0.5900 ahead of the RBNZ rate decision
The NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive above the 0.5900 area during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting, with no change expected.
Gold moves closer to $1,800 amid risk-off flows Premium
Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Binance CEO had a vendetta against FTX exchange, new class action lawsuit alleges as SBF faces first court day
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been accused of having a vendetta against FTX exchange, according to a new class action lawsuit, filed on October 2. The news comes as FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) faces his first day in court scheduled for Wednesday, October 4.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: No change expected, looking at November
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on track to keep its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight time on Wednesday after its Monetary Policy Review. The central bank's tone is expected to remain tilted to the hawkish side. Excluding any surprises in the Official Cash Rate, the focus will be on policy guidance.