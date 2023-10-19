S&P 500 declines to $4,278 as US Treasury yields surge once more

- The S&P 500 fell on Thursday alongside broad US equity indexes as investors pulled back.
- US Treasury yields continue to climb, 10-year T-note reaches 4.996%.
- Wall Street was hoping for a firmer dovish showing from Fed head Powell.
The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 equity index shed 36.60 points to close down 0.85% at $4,278 on Thursday after stock traders were snubbed by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, who failed to meet dovish expectations on the Fed's rate outlook, while US Treasury yields continue to climb into highs not seen in over a decade.
The 10-year Treasury note hit a yield of 4.996%, its highest in sixteen years since last crossing the 5% yield mark back in February of 2007.
Fed head Jerome Powell gave moderately dovish comments while speaking at the Economic Club of New York, noting that policy remains tight but the Fed remains ready to act if inflationary pressures reappear. The policy-based statements threw a wrench into equity markets as investors were hoping for a firmly dovish showing from the Fed.
Jerome Powell says higher bond yields are producing tighter financial conditions
Money markets are pricing in a 97% chance of no rate hikes from the Fed at their next rate call, but Wall Street is hoping for indications that the US central bank will accelerate future rate cuts, currently expected some time in the second half of 2024.
Across the US equity boards, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 250.91 points to close down 0.75% at $33,414.17, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite tumbled just shy of a full percent, losing 128.13 points to close at $13,186.18, down 0.96%.
S&P 500 Technical Outlook
The S&P's Thursday slide extends a bearish turnaround from the $4,400 level, and setting up for a near-term challenge of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently rising into the $4,250 chart region.
With the 50-day SMA descending on price action from above, technical charts are set to be constrained until sufficient momentum can be built up for a significant break in either direction.
The S&P remains incredibly well-bid for 2023, but downside pressure is mounting as successive lower highs drag down upside potential.
S&P 500 Daily Chart
S&P 500 Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4274.83
|Today Daily Change
|-37.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|4312.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4312.06
|Daily SMA50
|4394.91
|Daily SMA100
|4415.04
|Daily SMA200
|4240.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4370.94
|Previous Daily Low
|4301.76
|Previous Weekly High
|4396.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|4266.9
|Previous Monthly High
|4538.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|4237.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4328.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4344.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4285.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4259.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4216.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4354.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4397.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4423.97
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again Premium
EUR/USD experienced a late pullback on Thursday, falling to around 1.0570 after reaching a weekly high at 1.0616. The Euro lost momentum as stocks on Wall Street turned negative. The US Dollar ended lower after Powell's hinted that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2140
GBP/USD turned to the downside near 1.2200, falling to the 1.2140 area, to end the day flat. The US Dollar weakened despite risk aversion. Fed Powell offered no surprises. On Friday, the UK will report retail sales.
Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970 Premium
Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD.
Breaking: XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.
US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone
Falling home sales and prices are further bad news for banks, which are already sitting on huge "paper" losses due to the collapse in bond prices. As house prices fall, more Americans may choose to default on their monthly payments as their debt falls below the house price.