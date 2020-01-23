South Korean clients are less pessimistic on the economic outlook – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered rely on the survey conducted on their Global Research Briefing (GRB) in Seoul on 17 January to convey that Korean clients are less pessimistic about the economic outlook and their businesses in 2020.

We expect Korea’s economy to start a gradual recovery this year, as we see signs that key indicators are starting to bottom out. Still, 45.1% of clients expect the economic environment to remain the same as last year.

Despite the government’s stringent policy measures to contain prices, clients see prices rising for the next two years.

A majority of respondents (41.7%) said the US presidential elections would be the key swing factor.

Over 80% expect Trump to be re-elected.

Most clients think Korea’s export competitiveness can be maintained at the current USD-KRW level (at 1,167.80 now).