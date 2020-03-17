South Korea confirms 84 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, South Korea confirmed 84 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 8,320.

The South reported 6 new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 81.

Further, the health institute showed that 264 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released, total cured people at 1,401.

Market reaction

Markets are paying a little heed to these numbers, as the global economic stimulus measures to battle the virus outbreak seems to have lifted the overall sentiment in Asia this Tuesday.

USD/JPY jumped more than 100-pips and briefly regained the 107 handle while USD/KRW

Meanwhile, USD/KRW hit the highest level since February 2016 at 1,241.44, mainly driven by broad US dollar strength amid risk-on market profile.