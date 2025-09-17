The South African Rand (ZAR) edges slightly down to 17.35 against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, losing 0.1% on the day, as markets digest the latest inflation surprise ahead of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) meeting.
This Thursday's SARB meeting at 13:00 GMT will be closely watched. After five interest rate cuts since September 2024, the last of which took place in July, the central bank could take a new step and cut its key rate again, currently at 7.00%.
But the consensus remains divided. Some analysts anticipate a status quo, others a further easing of 25 basis points (bps). This backdrop could fuel ZAR volatility, as investors adjust to a more uncertain monetary trajectory.
Between moderate inflation and strategic caution for the SARB
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 3.3% YoY in August, down from 3.5% in July and well below consensus at 3.6%, a figure hailed by many analysts as a potential game changer for monetary policy.
As Razia Khan, Chief Economist Africa & Middle East at Standard Chartered, pointed out, "this inflation release is a kind of game changer. Suddenly, the September meeting becomes very open".
The drop in inflation, coupled with the fall in two-year inflation expectations to 4.2% from 4.5% previously, according to the South African Bureau for Economic Research (BER) survey, strengthens the case for immediate easing.
This situation is all the more notable in that the SARB has embarked on an ambitious reform of its inflation target. Since July, it has favored the lower end of the target range (3% to 6%), aiming to anchor inflation around 3% rather than in the middle (4.5%).
This change in strategic direction makes the central bank's decisions more complex to interpret. As analysts at MNI Markets explain, "this transition could prompt the SARB to maintain a firm stance in order to establish its credibility, at least during the transition phase".
In other words, a rate cut on Thursday could be “politically” counterproductive.
A divided consensus but a real window of opportunity
On the markets, the implied probability of a rate cut has climbed to 60% according to forward contracts, compared with 48% before the release of the inflation figure, notes Bloomberg.
This anticipation can also be explained by the international monetary calendar. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is also due to make its decision this week, and a much-anticipated interest rate cut in the US would open up more room for the SARB to adjust its own key interest rate, without damaging the Rand's attractiveness.
Goldman Sachs believes that an adjustment of 25 basis points is justified: "If our estimate of a 0.3 point fall in inflation expectations over the 1-2 year horizon is correct, the SARB could cut rates without easing its real stance."
However, the bank also points out that uncertainty remains high, particularly in the face of a potential change in the SARB's reaction function, which is less predictable since the reform of the inflation target.
JP Morgan considers it likely that the rate will remain at 7% after Thursday’s meeting, but retains an easing bias in the medium term, believing that further cuts are unlikely until the second half of 2026.
Ultimately, the basic scenario remains status quo, but the case for an immediate interest rate cut has strengthened on the back of lower inflation and a solid ZAR.
Technical analysis of USD/ZAR: The downtrend is reaching a critical level
USD/ZAR 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet
Since USD/ZAR peaked at 19.93 in April, the pair has been evolving in a downtrend, currently bringing the exchange rate close to the November 2024 low at 17.27.
A break below this threshold would put the bearish support line at 17.13 in perspective, before the September 2024 low at 17.00.
Conversely, a rebound would meet potential resistance towards the bearish resistance line at 17.70, before the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the daily chart, currently at 17.81.
Beyond this, USD/ZAR could enter a more solid rebound phase, with potential targets at 18.20 and then 18.40.
The table below shows the percentage change of South African Rand (ZAR) against listed major currencies today. South African Rand was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|ZAR
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|USD
|ZAR
|0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.23%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|-0.14%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.26%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|JPY
|0.23%
|0.28%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.29%
|0.24%
|0.14%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.24%
|-0.22%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|-0.07%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|-0.29%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|USD
|0.05%
|0.14%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the South African Rand from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent ZAR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses, revisits 1.1860 ahead of the Fed
Following an early drop to the 1.1830 zone, EUR/USD now picks up some upside impulse and retest the 1.1860 zone, down marginally for the day. The pair’s knee-jerk comes on the back of a vacillating price action around the US Dollar ahead of the crucial interest rate decision by the Fed later in the European evening.
GBP/USD flirts with recent peaks around 1.3670
GBP/USD now gathers steam and trades at shouting distance from recent highs in the 1.3670-1.3680 band on Wednesday. Cable’s extra gains comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback prior to the FOMC event, while investors continue to assess earlier UK inflation data.
Gold hovers around $3,680, looks at Fed
Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the $3,680 zone per troy ounce amid some profit taking mood folloiwng Tuesday’s all-time peaks. The yellow metal’s renewed downward bias comes amid marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the Fed gathering.
Federal Reserve set to resume interest-rate cutting cycle as labor market weakens
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate for the first time in 2025. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the dot plot, could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.