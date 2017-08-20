Sources: Libya's Sharara oilfield shut by pipeline blockade - RTRS

Sources: Libya's Sharara oilfield shut by pipeline blockade - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoted the industry sources and an engineer on Monday, citing that Libya's largest oilfield - Sharara, has been shut down since Saturday because of a pipeline blockade.
According to a document seen by Reuters, Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings of Sharara crude from the Zawiya oil terminal on Sunday.
Sharara's production is key to a revival in Libya's oil output, which surged above 1 million bpd in late June, about four times higher than its level last summer.
