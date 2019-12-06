Sources: Expectations low for Trump-Xi talks, preparations limited - Reuters

Reuters quotes sources familiar with the matter, including officials and diplomats in Washington and Beijing, as saying that the expectations for progress toward ending the trade war are low and that there has been little preparation for a meeting even though its just under three weeks for the proposed meeting between the US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

One senior Beijing-based Western diplomat, referring to the US-China trade ties, "The atmosphere is poisonous".

Sources said the two leaders are likely to have some kind of meeting but whatever happens in Osaka, it will be a downgrade from the possibility both sides feted just two months ago.