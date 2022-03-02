SoFi Technologies Stock News and Forecast: SOFI stock soars as investors cheer earnings guidance

- SOFI stock soars in afterhours on Tuesday as earnings boost sentiment.
- SOFI had been beaten down, so expectations were low ahead of the release.
- SOFI beat on EPS and revenue and issued strong guidance.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is an online personal finance company that has garnered quite a bit of investor attention lately. This has been due to its volatility from retail interest and speculation that the company would get its banking license. The company recently announced the acquisition of cloud-based technology finance firm Technics. The big interest though has been the pending banking license allowing SOFI to offer full checking and traditional bank services. The company is expected to receive the bank charter in the first half of the year. Approval has already been granted as of January 18.
SOFI Stock News
SOFI revenue came in at $279.9 million, which was just ahead of forecasts for $279.3 million. Earnings per share beat estimates by two cents with SOFI reporting an EPS loss of $0.15. The company also guided next quarter revenue in the range of $280 to $285 million, which was less than analyst expectations, but the yearly figure was stronger than expected. SOFI guided full-year revenue at $1.57 billion versus estimates for $1.45 billion.
SOFI said full-year earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will be $180 million versus Wall Street forecasts closer to $157 million. We expect a slew of analyst upgrades and at the very least price target increases from Wall Street firms to follow the earnings release. Currently, 11 Wall Street analysts issue recommendations on SOFI, eight have a buy rating, and the average price target is $18.50. SOFI stock had fallen sharply this year as it is a high growth technology name, so the risk-reward was skewed to the upside ahead of these results. Bad news had been largely priced in, so this beat and positive outlook is well rewarded and the stock is up 13% in Wednesday's pre-market.
SOFI Stock Forecast
SoFi stock has bounced impressively in the afterhours and again in the premarket on Wednesday, but this merely gets the stock back to recent levels from last week. When investing it is always important to consider the macro backdrop. Growth stocks and tech names will continue to suffer now that interest rates and inflation are rising. Coupled with a slowdown in economic growth likely from sanctions, this makes life increasingly difficult for a stock like SOFI.
There is a large amount of volume from $14 to $16, meaning any gains will likely get stuck here. To push through, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will need to end alongside sanctions. Otherwise, we are in a bear market for equities. We remain in a classic downtrend until $16 is broken.
SOFI stock chart, 20-hour
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
