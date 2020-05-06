SNB’s swollen balance-sheet poses risk to ‘credibility’ – FT

The Financial Times (FT) carries a story on Wednesday, citing analysts' concerns on the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) balance sheet risks.

Stéphane Monier, Chief Investment Officer at Lombard Odier, a private bank. "You do not want the SNB to become like a hedge fund, that has become so big relative to the size of the Swiss economy that if it does something wrong it could ruin the country," "Can they push it to the absurd?"

SNB believes CHF is overvalued, could create deflation and is a huge challenge for Swiss exporters, FT reported.